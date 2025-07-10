Breaking: Wizards Sign Former Top-Five Pick, Ex-Grizzlies Player
Most teams have their core rosters set in place after NBA free agency, and most of the top free agents are off the board. Teams are bargain-bin hunting now, looking to fill out the end of their benches with players who could still make an impact.
The Memphis Grizzlies are also flushing out their big man rotation behind Zach Edey, trading away Jay Huff to the Indiana Pacers a few days ago before signing Jock Landale. Brandon Clarke should be back at some point, too, so some of the depth they've had shouldn't be needed.
During last season's trade deadline, the Grizzlies needed to get off of Marcus Smart's contract, sending him and a first-round pick to the Washington Wizards. In return, they got former top 10 picks Johnny Davis and Marvin Bagley III. They waived Davis two weeks later, but decided to hang on to Bagley for the rest of the season, knowing he was a soon-to-be free agent.
Bagley has now decided to head back to the Wizards, per ESPN's NBA insider Shams Charania, on a one-year deal. He didn't play much last season, appearing in just 31 games split between Washington and Memphis, averaging just 4.4 PPG and 2.7 RPG in 8.5 minutes per game. He played well the year before for Washington, which is probably why they're bringing him back.
Unfortunately for Bagley, he'll always be remembered as the player selected directly before Luka Doncic, Jaren Jackson Jr., and Trae Young. Although he's going on year eight of his career, he's classified as a bust, as his offensive game just never developed.
Related Articles
Key Grizzlies Player Breaks Silence on Unexpected Offseason Decision
Los Angeles Lakers Announce Signing Grizzlies' Three-Point Specialist
Jaren Jackson Jr. Reacts to Grizzlies Teammate's Summer League Performance