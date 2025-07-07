Los Angeles Lakers Announce Signing Grizzlies' Three-Point Specialist
The Los Angeles Lakers flamed out of the 2024-25 NBA playoffs, losing in the first round to the Minnesota Timberwolves in just five games. The Lakers made a huge splash at February's trade deadline by acquiring superstar guard Luka Doncic, but there were still clear improvements that had to be made in order to compete for a championship.
The Lakers have started their 2025 offseason by filling two major holes: a starting center and more depth. The Lakers signed former first-overall pick Deandre Ayton to be their new starting center, and have now officially signed free agent wing Jake LaRavia to give them some much-needed depth.
LaRavia, 23, spent three seasons with the Memphis Grizzlies, where he became a key piece before getting traded to the Sacramento Kings in February. Now, LaRavia finds a new opportunity with the big-market Lakers.
"Jake is a high IQ two-way player with ideal skills for a JJ Redick basketball system. He’s a disruptive defender who uses his size and physicality to create turnovers. Offensively, he can score at all three levels and has a knack for creating space for himself and his teammates," Lakers general manager Rob Pelinka said about the signing.
LaRavia is an incredible all-around player who shines on both ends of the floor, but his career-high 42.3% shooting from beyond the arc last season certainly earned him some more attention in free agency.
The Grizzlies were certainly missing a player of LaRavia's caliber down the stretch of the 2024-25 season, but the Lakers lucked out on getting him on the open market.