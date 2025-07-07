Los Angeles Lakers Announce Signing Grizzlies' Three-Point Specialist

All Grizzlies

The Los Angeles Lakers have announced the signing of former Memphis Grizzlies standout Jake LaRavia

Logan Struck

Apr 9, 2025; Dallas, Texas, USA; Los Angeles Lakers guard Luka Doncic (77) looks on from the team bench during the game between the Dallas Mavericks and the Los Angeles Lakers at American Airlines Center. Mandatory Credit: Jerome Miron-Imagn Images
Jerome Miron-Imagn Images
The Los Angeles Lakers flamed out of the 2024-25 NBA playoffs, losing in the first round to the Minnesota Timberwolves in just five games. The Lakers made a huge splash at February's trade deadline by acquiring superstar guard Luka Doncic, but there were still clear improvements that had to be made in order to compete for a championship.

The Lakers have started their 2025 offseason by filling two major holes: a starting center and more depth. The Lakers signed former first-overall pick Deandre Ayton to be their new starting center, and have now officially signed free agent wing Jake LaRavia to give them some much-needed depth.

LaRavia, 23, spent three seasons with the Memphis Grizzlies, where he became a key piece before getting traded to the Sacramento Kings in February. Now, LaRavia finds a new opportunity with the big-market Lakers.

"Jake is a high IQ two-way player with ideal skills for a JJ Redick basketball system. He’s a disruptive defender who uses his size and physicality to create turnovers. Offensively, he can score at all three levels and has a knack for creating space for himself and his teammates," Lakers general manager Rob Pelinka said about the signing.

LaRavia is an incredible all-around player who shines on both ends of the floor, but his career-high 42.3% shooting from beyond the arc last season certainly earned him some more attention in free agency.

The Grizzlies were certainly missing a player of LaRavia's caliber down the stretch of the 2024-25 season, but the Lakers lucked out on getting him on the open market.

