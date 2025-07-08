Key Grizzlies Player Breaks Silence on Unexpected Offseason Decision
The Memphis Grizzlies fell short in the 2024-25 season with a first-round loss to the Oklahoma City Thunder in the playoffs, but much of their shortcoming can be attributed to injuries. Of course, star point guard Ja Morant suffered a hip contusion against OKC that effectively ended his season, but another key injury was just as drastic.
With just four games left in the regular season, Grizzlies standout forward Jaylen Wells suffered a scary injury after a hard fall, as he suffered a broken wrist that ended his rookie campaign. However, that did not stop him from putting in work and getting back to 100 percent in the offseason.
Wells' recovery did not take very long, and the 21-year-old wing was seemingly eager to get back onto the court. To many people's surprise, Wells has suited up for the Grizzlies in the Summer League, showing out for their first two games.
Through two games with the development squad, Wells has had a 20-point and 23-point outing, giving him a chance to get more comfortable after a couple of months off.
After his first Summer League game, Wells talked about his decision to suit up with the young team and his injury recovery.
"I'm back to 100%. I don't feel any pain, I'm just going through it," Wells said. "...I love playing basketball. It's always an opportunity to get better and to be able to play with guys like GG [Jackson] and Cam [Spencer] and gain chemistry."
Wells is still young and certainly has room to improve in many aspects, but typically players of his caliber do not suit up for the Summer League. Of course, it is a great sign that Wells is eager to get back on the court and continue to improve and build chemistry, but his time in the Summer League will likely be shut down soon.