Ja Morant is still one of the most electrifying talents in the NBA. That fact has never changed. His speed, creativity, explosiveness, and confidence with the ball place him firmly among the league’s most gifted guards. When Morant is on the floor, you don't want to miss it.

But that is exactly the problem that continues to overshadow that brilliance: availability. Once again, Morant’s absence --not his ability -- is the defining storyline of his season.

This season has been no greater testament of that, a suspension by his team, an ankle and a calf.

Elite talent that changes games

At his best, Morant is a franchise-altering player. The two-time All-Star and 2022 Second Team All-NBA selection has already proven he can be the best player on a playoff-caliber team. His rim pressure is elite, his passing instincts have improved every season, and his competitive edge fuels Memphis at both ends of the floor.

Few guards can match Morant’s ability to score inside against size, draw help defenders, and still create open looks for others. His talent is unquestioned, and his ceiling remains as high as almost any player at his position.

Just watch his recent performance.

Availability becomes the constant concern

Despite the talent, Morant has now missed 19 games. A number that carries significant weight. By crossing that threshold, he once again falls below the NBA’s 65-game requirement, making him ineligible for end-of-season awards.

This marks the sixth consecutive season in which Morant fails to reach the 65-game mark. In fact, he has not missed fewer than 15 games in a single season since entering the league. For a player of his stature, that level of unavailability is a trend.

Injuries and suspensions shape the narrative

Morant’s absences have come from multiple directions. Injuries have interrupted momentum and stalled continuity, while off-the-court issues have resulted in suspensions that removed him from the lineup entirely. Together, they have limited his ability to build sustained seasons worthy of MVP ballots or All-NBA consideration.

While the causes vary, the outcome remains the same: fewer games played, fewer opportunities to impact the standings, and fewer chances to reshape his public and league-wide perception.

Awards out of reach, questions remain

Because of the missed time, Morant will again be absent from the end-of-season awards conversation. For a player with his talent, that reality is striking. The accolades that often define elite careers -- All-NBA selections, MVP votes, league recognition -- require availability as much as excellence.

Morant’s résumé already reflects what he can be when present. The question now is whether future seasons can reflect consistency to match that ability.

The path forward for Ja Morant

Ja Morant is still a highly talented player. That truth should not be lost in the conversation. But talent alone is no longer enough to define his standing in the league. Availability is the biggest concern, and until that changes, it will continue to shape how his career is evaluated.

Morant has averaged as many as 27 points in a season and 8 assists while shooting 34% from three. Levels he is certainly still capable of.

The challenge ahead is clear: stay on the floor, avoid distractions, and let the game speak again. If Morant can do that, the accolades and recognition will follow. If not, his career may forever be defined by what could have been rather than what was.

