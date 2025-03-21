All Grizzlies

Desmond Bane Unexpectedly Downgraded for Clippers vs Grizzlies

Memphis Grizzlies guard Desmond Bane unexpectedly downgraded before Los Angeles Clippers game

Liam Willerup

Grizzlies' Desmond Bane (22) smiles as he walks to the bench during open practice at FedExForum in Memphis, Tenn., on Sunday, October 6, 2024.
Grizzlies' Desmond Bane (22) smiles as he walks to the bench during open practice at FedExForum in Memphis, Tenn., on Sunday, October 6, 2024. / Chris Day/The Commercial Appeal / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images
The Memphis Grizzlies had their entire 2023-24 season derailed due to injuries, leading to them landing the ninth overall pick in the 2024 NBA Draft, where they landed Purdue star Zach Edey and Washington State wing Jaylen Wells in the second round. Now, this season, the Grizzlies have enough talent to be a real force in the Western Conference.

On Friday night, the Grizzlies will travel to Los Angeles to face the Clippers, who boast a four-game winning streak and are 7-3 over their last 10 games. While injuries were the main storyline last season, they remain relevant this season. Following a recent injury update, a Grizzlies star has received an unexpected downgrade.

The Grizzlies have downgraded star guard Desmond Bane to questionable as he deals with lower back soreness. Bane was last sidelined for the Grizzlies on March 1st and has appeared in 58 games this season.

While not having his best statistical season, Bane is averaging 19.1 points per game, 6.3 rebounds, and 5.5 assists for Memphis while taking fewer shots than the prior two years. Bane is in the first year of his five-year, $197 million rookie extension.

Grizzlies guard Desmond Ban
Dec 23, 2024; Memphis, Tennessee, USA; Memphis Grizzlies guard Desmond Bane (22) drives to the basket as Los Angeles Clippers forward Derrick Jones Jr. (55) defends during the second quarter at FedExForum. Mandatory Credit: Petre Thomas-Imagn Images / Petre Thomas-Imagn Images

As Bane's status will be one to monitor in the lead-up to Friday's contest, tip-off in Los Angeles is set for 10:30 p.m. EST on NBA TV.

Liam Willerup
LIAM WILLERUP

A 2024 graduate of the University of Miami, Liam spent several years covering the University’s football and basketball teams. An avid basketball fan, you can find Liam on X @theleftyliam where he’s constantly sharing his thoughts.

