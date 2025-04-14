Draymond Green's Statement Before Crucial Warriors-Grizzlies Play-In
The Memphis Grizzlies are set to take on the Golden State Warriors in the 7-8 matchup of the NBA Play-In Tournament on Tuesday at 9 p.m. CT. In the Chase Center, the Grizzlies will have an uphill battle against one of the hottest second-half teams of the season.
Since the Warriors acquired Jimmy Butler at the NBA trade deadline, they've been on a tear, winning 23 of their last 32 games while ranking in the top 10 in offense, defense, and net rating. The Grizzlies have been on a different trajectory, having fired head coach Taylor Jenkins just a few weeks ago while having gone 13-18 since the deadline.
The performance of these two teams should give Golden State confidence, including forward Draymond Green. The 35-year-old veteran has plenty of experience in all rounds of the postseason, including the Play-In. When asked about the fatigue of this veteran team, he didn't seem worried about the quick turnaround.
“We’ll be fine with the quick turnaround," Green said. "We haven't fared well in these Play-In games, so gotta make sure we’re locked in and ready to go. As far as it being a quick turnaround, we’ll be alright.”
The Warriors had a chance to avoid the Play-In had they beat the LA Clippers in Sunday's regular-season finale, which ended in a 124-119 loss. The Grizzlies were in the playoff hunt until a 117-109 loss to the Denver Nuggets locked themselves in as the eighth seed.
Memphis can secure a date with the Houston Rockets in the first round of the playoffs with a win over Golden State.
