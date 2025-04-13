Yuki Kawamura's Insane Pass in Grizzlies-Mavericks Goes Viral
The Memphis Grizzlies are hosting the Dallas Mavericks on Sunday afternoon for their regular-season finale, but have decided to give nearly their entire rotation the day off.
The Grizzlies ruled out ten players for Sunday's game, including guys like Ja Morant, Jaren Jackson Jr., Desmond Bane, and Zach Edey. With all of their stars sidelined, the Grizzlies have turned to some of their top young talent to step up.
Fan-favorite guard Yuki Kawamura played 15 first-half minutes on Sunday, recording six points, four rebounds, five assists, and one steal on 2-4 shooting from three-point range with a +19 plus/minus.
Not only did Kawamura put together an impressive first-half stat line on Sunday, but he had a couple of unbelievable highlights. In the second quarter, Kawamura got a steal and threw an absurd no-look, over-the-head pass to Marvin Bagley for a fast-break dunk.
Kawamura had another crazy pass less than a couple of minutes later, tossing one between his legs to lead to a Cam Spencer three-pointer.
Kawamura, the 23-year-old rookie from Japan, has only played 10+ minutes in one other game this season, but continues to show what he is capable of when given the opportunity.