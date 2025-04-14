Jimmy Butler's Two-Word Message Before Warriors-Grizzlies Play-In
The Memphis Grizzlies had a very tough task ahead of them when it came to being in the play-in tournament.
The team was either going to face a very talented LA Clippers team that swept them, or a Warriors team that defeated them 3-1 in the regular season. With the way Sunday afternoon turned out, the Grizzlies will be officially facing the Golden State Warriors on Tuesday night.
While the Grizzlies will have a major rest advantage over the Warriors, they'll be facing a very motivated Golden State team.
After losing to the Clippers, Jimmy Butler had a simple message for Tuesday night's game.
"Don't lose, Butler said. "Don't lose. That's what I'm thinking, Don't lose."
Butler went on to add that despite the loss, he still feels very good about where the Warriors are at overall.
"Feel great," Butler said. "We're great. We're right where we want to be. We've still got an opportunity and we control our fate. We're going to be just fine."
Jimmy Butler had a scare late in the game against the Clippers when he took an accidental knee to the quad by Kawhi Leonard. For the rest of the game, Butler was seen with a huge limp. While Butler said after the game that he was okay, it remains to be seen how much it'll impact him against Memphis.