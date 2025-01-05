Draymond Green’s Zach Edey Statement After Grizzlies-Warriors
The Golden State Warriors and Memphis Grizzlies have grown to be rivals over the last decade, as the two franchises have battled each other in the playoffs in the past and have remained competitive over the years. Saturday night, the two rosters matched up in Golden State where the Stephen Curry-less Warriors walked away with the 121-113 win.
Earlier this season, during their November 15th contest, Warriors forward Draymond Green and Grizzlies rookie Zach Edey got into an altercation that led to Green getting assessed a flagrant one foul. Tonight, it was the same situation all over again as Green was assessed another flagrant after getting into it with Edey. Following the game, Green was asked about receiving yet another flagrant foul during the contest.
When asked if he knew what the flagrant foul was for, Green responded saying, "No, but it's Draymond Green that's why it's a flagrant foul."
Across his 13-year NBA career, Green has been handed numerous technical and flagrant fouls over the years. Just last season, Green was suspended for multiple games due to his on-court behavior following an altercation with Phoenix Suns center Jusuf Nurkic.
Perhaps a new rivalry is among us in the NBA, as Edey and Green will match up one more time this season when the two squads face off on April 1st to close out their four-game season series.
Related Articles
NBA Fans React to Yuki Kawamura's Performance vs. Trail Blazers
Bronny James' Interaction With Ja Morant's Dad Goes Viral