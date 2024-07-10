Former Los Angeles Lakers Player Signs With New Team

All Grizzlies

It was reported on Wednesday by Eurohoops that former Los Angeles Lakers forward Wenyen Gabriel had signed a contract with Maccabi Tel Aviv. Playing five games for the Memphis Grizzlies last season after playing a career-high 68 games for the Lakers the year prior, Gabriel will continue his professional career with Maccabi Tel Aviv.

Per Eurohoops, Maccabi Tel Aviv head coach Oded Kattash said of Gabriel, "Gabriel has NBA experience, with diverse abilities and a lot of upside. He’s a player who occupies the five position and can also play outside, knows how to finish near the rim, and has a defensive presence. He will help us and give us a lot of energy. I am sure that the connection to the audience will be quick and that the fans will enjoy him a lot."

Gabriel also made a statement, per Eurohoops, saying, "I am very excited and grateful for the opportunity to join such a historic organization. I can no longer wait to bring my passion to Tel Aviv and the EuroLeague and meet the famous fan base. I can say that I feel at home wearing the yellow jersey."

Appearing in 150 NBA games across five seasons (87 with the Lakers), Gabriel has been unable to carve out a consistent role at the NBA level, but should get an extended opportunity on his new club.

