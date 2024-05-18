Ja Morant Sends Message to Anthony Edwards
Minnesota Timberwolves star Anthony Edwards is currently amid one of the more impressive playoff runs in recent history. While there is of course a lot of work to be done for Edwards and the Timberwolves in order for this playoff run to truly rank among some of all-time great runs, the young guard is certainly on that trajectory.
Averaging 30.2 PPG through 10 games this postseason, Edwards is doing it on a very impressive 53.5% from the field and 42.5% from deep. Also pulling down 6.0 rebounds per game and dishing out 5.8 assists per game, Edwards has been doing it all for a Timberwolves team that is one win away from eliminating the defending champion Denver Nuggets.
Following Minnesota’s Game 6 victory over Denver that forced a Game 7, Edwards shared a post on Instagram that received a comment from Memphis Grizzlies star Ja Morant:
Morant and Edwards are two of the most exciting young stars in the NBA, and will have several more great battles as the years go on. With a lot of mutual respect between the two players, Edwards and Morant have already given fans some great matchups in their young careers, and will continue to do so as their careers continue.
While Morant and the Grizzlies are not in this year’s postseason, they expect to be back next season if health permits.
