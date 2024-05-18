All Grizzlies

Ja Morant Sends Message to Anthony Edwards

Memphis Grizzlies star Ja Morant sent a message to Minnesota Timberwolves star Anthony Edwards

Joey Linn

Nov 30, 2022; Minneapolis, Minnesota, USA; Memphis Grizzlies guard Ja Morant (12) protects the ball
Nov 30, 2022; Minneapolis, Minnesota, USA; Memphis Grizzlies guard Ja Morant (12) protects the ball / Nick Wosika-USA TODAY Sports
In this story:

Minnesota Timberwolves star Anthony Edwards is currently amid one of the more impressive playoff runs in recent history. While there is of course a lot of work to be done for Edwards and the Timberwolves in order for this playoff run to truly rank among some of all-time great runs, the young guard is certainly on that trajectory.

Averaging 30.2 PPG through 10 games this postseason, Edwards is doing it on a very impressive 53.5% from the field and 42.5% from deep. Also pulling down 6.0 rebounds per game and dishing out 5.8 assists per game, Edwards has been doing it all for a Timberwolves team that is one win away from eliminating the defending champion Denver Nuggets. 

Following Minnesota’s Game 6 victory over Denver that forced a Game 7, Edwards shared a post on Instagram that received a comment from Memphis Grizzlies star Ja Morant:

Memphis Grizzlies guard Ja Morant comments on Minnesota Timberwolves guard Anthony Edwards' Instagram post
Memphis Grizzlies guard Ja Morant comments on Minnesota Timberwolves guard Anthony Edwards' Instagram post /

Morant and Edwards are two of the most exciting young stars in the NBA, and will have several more great battles as the years go on. With a lot of mutual respect between the two players, Edwards and Morant have already given fans some great matchups in their young careers, and will continue to do so as their careers continue.

While Morant and the Grizzlies are not in this year’s postseason, they expect to be back next season if health permits. 

Related Articles

Lakers Player Slams Dillon Brooks for LeBron James Antics

Major Development in Ja Morant's Friend's Criminal Charges Revealed

Boston Celtics Star Gets Honest About Relationship With Marcus Smart

Published
Joey Linn

JOEY LINN

Title: Credentialed writer covering the NBA for Sports Illustrated's FanNation Email: joeylinn52@gmail.com Education: Communication Studies degree from Biola University Location: Los Angeles, California Expertise: NBA analysis and reporting Experience: Joey Linn is a credentialed writer covering the NBA for Sports Illustrated's FanNation. Covering the LA Clippers independently in 2018, then for Fansided and 213Hoops from 2019-2021, Joey joined Sports Illustrated's FanNation to cover the Clippers after the 2020-21 season. Graduating from Biola University in 2022 with a Communication Studies degree, Joey served as Biola's play-by-play announcer for their basketball, baseball, softball, and soccer teams during his time in school. Joey's work on Biola's broadcasts, combined with his excellence in the classroom, earned him the Outstanding Communication Studies Student of the year award in 2022. Joey covers the NBA full-time across multiple platforms, primarily serving as a credentialed Clippers beat writer.