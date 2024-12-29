Grizzlies Make Zach Edey Injury Announcement Before Thunder Game
The Memphis Grizzlies and Oklahoma City Thunder are facing off on Sunday evening in a battle of the top two Western Conference teams. Oklahoma City enters this game atop the Western Conference with a 25-5 record, and riding a 10-game winning streak. Memphis is just four games behind with a 22-10 record, but has again been hit hard by injuries.
Star point guard Ja Morant has been ruled out for Sunday’s game with a right AC joint sprain. There is no update on how long Morant will be sidelined for, but it seems possible this is a multi-game absence.
Ahead of Sunday’s game, the Grizzlies also announced some unexpected injury news on starting center Zach Edey.
Not initially on the injury report, Edey was downgraded to out against Oklahoma City due to concussion protocol.
Via Grizzlies PR: “Status Update: Zach Edey (concussion protocol) is out tonight against the Thunder.”
This announcement came out of nowhere, as the rookie center did not appear on the initial injury report. Memphis will now face the first seed Thunder without Morant, Edey, Marcus Smart, Santi Aldama, GG Jackson, and Vince Williams.
Needless to say, this game is no longer the exciting Western Conference showdown it was shaping up to be. The Grizzlies and Thunder will see each other again on February 8 in Memphis.
