Injury Report: Memphis Grizzlies vs New Orleans Pelicans
The Memphis Grizzlies are heading to the Smoothie King Center in New Orleans to take on Zion Williamson and the Pelicans. It's a rare game where the two 2018 picks, Ja Morant and Zion Williamson, are battling against each other.
Sunday's game will be the fourth and final meeting of the regular season between the two teams. The Grizzlies currently hold the advantage in the season series 3-0, and regardless of the outcome of this game, they will win the series.
The most recent game ended in a double-digit 139-126 victory for the Grizzlies. Although the first three quarters were tightly contested, the Grizzlies were able to build separation in the fourth and blow the game open halfway through the fourth. Jaren Jackson Jr. led the way with 29 points, 5 rebounds, 7 assists, and 1 block on 63/56/100 shooting splits.
The Grizzlies have five players listed on their injury report: Jaren Jackson Jr., Santi Aldama, Yuki Kawamura, Luke Kennard, and Zyon Pullin.
Jaren Jackson Jr. is OUT with a left ankle sprain.
Santi Aldama is out with a right calf strain, Yuki Kawamura is out due to his two-way contract, Luke Kennard is doubtful with lower back soreness, and Zyon Pullin is out with right patellar tendon surgery recovery.
The Pelicans have seven players listed on their injury report: Zion Williamson, Jose Alvarado, Brandon Boston, Herb Jones, CJ McCollum, Dejounte Murray, and Lester Quinones.
Zion Williamson is out due to return to competition reconditioning.
Jose Alvarado is questionable with left hip soreness, Brandon Boston is out with a right ankle stress reaction, Herb Jones is out with a torn rotator cuff, CJ McCollum is out due to rest, Dejounte Murray is out with a right Achilles rupture, and Lester Quinones is out due to a G League two-way.
The Memphis Grizzlies and New Orleans Pelicans will face off at 7:00 p.m. EST.
Related Articles
NBA Fans React to Yuki Kawamura's Performance vs. Trail Blazers
Bronny James' Interaction With Ja Morant's Dad Goes Viral