Ja Morant Makes Big Announcement
Memphis Grizzlies star Ja Morant has been making big moves off the court. Recently launching his Twelve Time AAU program, Morant has now announced a new basketball camp. Ja Morant Basketball ProCamp will take place on June 22nd, 2024 at the Memphis Sports and Events Center from 9:00 AM to 12:30 PM. It is open to boys and girls, grades one through eight.
Official details from the ProCamps website revealed the following:
"Throughout the camp, Ja Morant and our coaches will offer tips and hands-on instruction, including lectures, fundamental basketball skills stations, contests, and non-contact games in a high-energy, fun, and positive environment. Campers will be placed in small groups by age to ensure that each child gets maximum instruction featuring a 10:1 maximum camper to coach ratio. The camp will be staffed by some of the area's top high school and college coaches."
According to the ProCamps website, each attendee will receive a souvenir autograph from Ja Morant that is provided by the camp (no outside items will be permitted), a camp team photo with Morant, and a limited-edition Ja Morant Basketball ProCamp shirt.
As previously mentioned, this camp comes not long after Morant launched his Twelve Time AAU program, which makes this just one more way the Grizzlies point guard is using his platform to positively impact youth basketball.
