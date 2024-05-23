All Grizzlies

Ja Morant Makes Big Announcement

Memphis Grizzlies star Ja Morant has a big announcement

Joey Linn

Jan 9, 2024; Dallas, Texas, USA; Memphis Grizzlies guard Ja Morant (12) looks on while wearing his arm in a sling during a time stoppage in the first quarter of the game between the Dallas Mavericks and the Memphis Grizzlies at the American Airlines Center. Mandatory Credit: Jerome Miron-USA TODAY Sports
Jan 9, 2024; Dallas, Texas, USA; Memphis Grizzlies guard Ja Morant (12) looks on while wearing his arm in a sling during a time stoppage in the first quarter of the game between the Dallas Mavericks and the Memphis Grizzlies at the American Airlines Center. Mandatory Credit: Jerome Miron-USA TODAY Sports / Jerome Miron-USA TODAY Sports
In this story:

Memphis Grizzlies star Ja Morant has been making big moves off the court. Recently launching his Twelve Time AAU program, Morant has now announced a new basketball camp. Ja Morant Basketball ProCamp will take place on June 22nd, 2024 at the Memphis Sports and Events Center from 9:00 AM to 12:30 PM. It is open to boys and girls, grades one through eight.

Official details from the ProCamps website revealed the following:

"Throughout the camp, Ja Morant and our coaches will offer tips and hands-on instruction, including lectures, fundamental basketball skills stations, contests, and non-contact games in a high-energy, fun, and positive environment. Campers will be placed in small groups by age to ensure that each child gets maximum instruction featuring a 10:1 maximum camper to coach ratio. The camp will be staffed by some of the area's top high school and college coaches."

According to the ProCamps website, each attendee will receive a souvenir autograph from Ja Morant that is provided by the camp (no outside items will be permitted), a camp team photo with Morant, and a limited-edition Ja Morant Basketball ProCamp shirt.

As previously mentioned, this camp comes not long after Morant launched his Twelve Time AAU program, which makes this just one more way the Grizzlies point guard is using his platform to positively impact youth basketball.

Related Articles

Lakers Player Slams Dillon Brooks for LeBron James Antics

Major Development in Ja Morant's Friend's Criminal Charges Revealed

Boston Celtics Star Gets Honest About Relationship With Marcus Smart

Published
Joey Linn

JOEY LINN

Title: Credentialed writer covering the NBA for Sports Illustrated's FanNation Email: joeylinn52@gmail.com Education: Communication Studies degree from Biola University Location: Los Angeles, California Expertise: NBA analysis and reporting Experience: Joey Linn is a credentialed writer covering the NBA for Sports Illustrated's FanNation. Covering the LA Clippers independently in 2018, then for Fansided and 213Hoops from 2019-2021, Joey joined Sports Illustrated's FanNation to cover the Clippers after the 2020-21 season. Graduating from Biola University in 2022 with a Communication Studies degree, Joey served as Biola's play-by-play announcer for their basketball, baseball, softball, and soccer teams during his time in school. Joey's work on Biola's broadcasts, combined with his excellence in the classroom, earned him the Outstanding Communication Studies Student of the year award in 2022. Joey covers the NBA full-time across multiple platforms, primarily serving as a credentialed Clippers beat writer.