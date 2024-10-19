Ja Morant's Alley-Oop Dunk in Grizzlies-Heat Goes Viral
The Memphis Grizzlies and Miami Heat are playing their final NBA preseason game on Friday night. Grizzlies star Ja Morant returned to the starting lineup for this game after missing the last three due to a mild ankle sprain.
Morant suffered the ankle sprain in his first game back after an extended shoulder injury absence. Ending his season after just nine games due to shoulder surgery last season, Morant’s return to the court was long awaited.
One of the most exciting players in the NBA, Morant can do things on the court most point guards cannot. Showing this on Friday, Morant finished an alley-oop dunk.
Via NBA: “@youngamechanger with the touch on the alley-oop SLAM to Ja Morant 🤌 MIA-MEM on @nbatv”
This highlight went viral on social media, tallying over 35,000 likes in the first 40 minutes it was posted by the NBA. Morant is very popular among NBA fans, and his highlights are always some of the best in the league.
Morant has made two NBA All-Star teams in his first five seasons. Only playing nine games last season, Morant only has four full seasons in the NBA.
With career averages of 22.5 points, 7.4 assists, and 4.8 rebounds, Morant has been one of the NBA’s best point guards since he was drafted second overall by the Grizzlies in 2019.
Related Articles
Ja Morant Excites Memphis Grizzlies Fans in Latest Workout Footage
Eight-Year NBA Veteran, Ex-Grizzlies Player Joins New Team in Portugal
Ja Morant Reacts to Viral LeBron James and Steph Curry Moment in USA-France