All Grizzlies

Ja Morant's Alley-Oop Dunk in Grizzlies-Heat Goes Viral

Memphis Grizzlies star Ja Morant went viral with this dunk against the Miami Heat.

Joey Linn

Memphis Grizzlies guard Ja Morant (12) dunks during the second half against the Denver Nuggets at FedExForum.
Memphis Grizzlies guard Ja Morant (12) dunks during the second half against the Denver Nuggets at FedExForum. / Petre Thomas-Imagn Images
In this story:

The Memphis Grizzlies and Miami Heat are playing their final NBA preseason game on Friday night. Grizzlies star Ja Morant returned to the starting lineup for this game after missing the last three due to a mild ankle sprain.

Morant suffered the ankle sprain in his first game back after an extended shoulder injury absence. Ending his season after just nine games due to shoulder surgery last season, Morant’s return to the court was long awaited.

One of the most exciting players in the NBA, Morant can do things on the court most point guards cannot. Showing this on Friday, Morant finished an alley-oop dunk.

Via NBA: “@youngamechanger with the touch on the alley-oop SLAM to Ja Morant 🤌 MIA-MEM on @nbatv”

This highlight went viral on social media, tallying over 35,000 likes in the first 40 minutes it was posted by the NBA. Morant is very popular among NBA fans, and his highlights are always some of the best in the league.

Morant has made two NBA All-Star teams in his first five seasons. Only playing nine games last season, Morant only has four full seasons in the NBA.

Ja Morant
Memphis Grizzlies guard Ja Morant (12) reacts after a three-point basket during the first half against the Miami Heat at FedExForum. / Petre Thomas-Imagn Images

With career averages of 22.5 points, 7.4 assists, and 4.8 rebounds, Morant has been one of the NBA’s best point guards since he was drafted second overall by the Grizzlies in 2019.

Related Articles

Ja Morant Excites Memphis Grizzlies Fans in Latest Workout Footage

Eight-Year NBA Veteran, Ex-Grizzlies Player Joins New Team in Portugal

Ja Morant Reacts to Viral LeBron James and Steph Curry Moment in USA-France

Published
Joey Linn
JOEY LINN

Title: Credentialed writer covering the NBA for Sports Illustrated's FanNation Email: joeylinn52@gmail.com Education: Communication Studies degree from Biola University Location: Los Angeles, California Expertise: NBA analysis and reporting Experience: Joey Linn is a credentialed writer covering the NBA for Sports Illustrated's FanNation. Covering the LA Clippers independently in 2018, then for Fansided and 213Hoops from 2019-2021, Joey joined Sports Illustrated's FanNation to cover the Clippers after the 2020-21 season. Graduating from Biola University in 2022 with a Communication Studies degree, Joey served as Biola's play-by-play announcer for their basketball, baseball, softball, and soccer teams during his time in school. Joey's work on Biola's broadcasts, combined with his excellence in the classroom, earned him the Outstanding Communication Studies Student of the year award in 2022. Joey covers the NBA full-time across multiple platforms, primarily serving as a credentialed Clippers beat writer.

Home/News