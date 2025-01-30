Ja Morant's Injury Status for Grizzlies vs Rockets
After winning six consecutive games, the Memphis Grizzlies fell back down to Earth with a crushing 143-106 loss against the New York Knicks. In a much-needed bounce-back attempt, the Grizzlies will host the red-hot Houston Rockets on Thursday.
The Rockets are riding a four-game win streak heading into Memphis on Thursday, including road wins against the top two teams in the East, the Cleveland Cavaliers and Boston Celtics.
The Rockets and Grizzlies sit in second and third place in the West, respectively, but Memphis has a massive home-court advantage. The Grizzlies have the third-best home record in the NBA at 19-5 but are already 0-3 in the season series against the Rockets, including a home loss.
The Grizzlies have been led by star forward Jaren Jackson Jr. this season, as co-star point guard Ja Morant has been mildly underwhelming. Morant has already missed 19 games this season and is now in jeopardy of missing his 20th on Thursday against the Rockets.
The Grizzlies have announced that Morant is questionable for Thursday's matchup with right shoulder soreness.
In three games against the Rockets this season, Morant is averaging 26.7 points, but has lost all three times. It would be dreadful if the Grizzlies get swept by the Rockets in their season series, but Memphis desperately needs a good game from their star point guard to avoid that.
The Grizzlies and Rockets face off at 9:30 p.m. EST on Thursday night.
