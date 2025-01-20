Ja Morant's Injury Status for Grizzlies vs Timberwolves
When it comes to injuries, Memphis Grizzlies star guard Ja Morant has gone through a very volatile season already.
Morant has already missed 18 games for the Grizzlies this season due to a multitude of different injuries. Earlier in the season, he mentioned that he would stop dunking to prevent injuries, but that statement was never realized.
As the Grizzlies gear up to face off against the Minnesota Timberwolves on Monday afternoon, Morant is listed on the injury report yet again.
Ja Morant has officially been listed as questionable against the Timberwolves due to right foot soreness. Morant missed Memphis' most recent game against the San Antonio Spurs on January 17. He has not played a game since January 15 and has been very well-rested.
Through the 24 games that Morant has played this season, he's averaged 21.4 points, 7.5 assists, and 4.3 rebounds on 45/31/82 shooting from the field. Without Morant this season, the Memphis Grizzlies have a record of 11-7. With Morant, Memphis has a record of 16-8.
The biggest attraction heading into Monday's game is the matchup between Ja Morant and Anthony Edwards. If Morant does play, it'll only be the 18th time the two have faced off in their careers. Currently, Morant has an 11-6 record over Edwards, including a 4-2 record in the NBA Playoffs.
The Memphis Grizzlies face off against the Minnesota Timberwolves at 2:30 p.m. EST on Monday.
