Ja Morant's Response to LeBron James' Trash Talk Goes Viral
The Memphis Grizzlies and Los Angeles Lakers are two teams that share no love for one another. Their mutual dislike of one another is apparent to fans any time these teams meet. This rivalry has been growing since the resurgence of the Grizzlies and the arrival of LeBron James to the Lakers. The Grizzlies took on the Lakers tonight and took home the victory with a final score of 131-114, but not without its fair share of chippiness.
Tonight's game was no different than their previous matchups. Morant felt he was getting fouled most of the game and let his frustrations be heard. Morant's frustrations came to a boiling point late in the 2nd quarter. After Morant pulled an and-1 on Gabe Vincent he quickly taunted the Laker with a "too small" gesture. Immediately after this play, LeBron was guarded by Morant and when Morant hit the ground, LeBron made sure to hit the same taunt right back at Morant.
LeBron's taunt proceeded to go viral on X after the Lakers' social media posted the photo. Morant made sure to get the last word in, even with him being sidelined for the remainder of the second half after Morant injured his hamstring during a failed alley-oop attempt.
Morant took to social media where he clapped back at the Lakers photo with his own post that has since gone viral with over 570,000 views on X.
The dislike these two teams share for one another continues to grow and with both teams feeling disrespected by the other, it doesn't appear that this will end any time soon. The Grizzlies and the Lakers will meet again this month on November 13.
