Ja Morant's Updated Injury Status for Grizzlies-Spurs
The Memphis Grizzlies and San Antonio Spurs are having a rematch on Friday of the exciting game they had two days ago in San Antonio. The Grizzlies were able to secure the win with a final score of 129-115.
The Grizzlies had three players score 20+ points: Ja Morant, Desmond Bane, and Santi Aldama. Jaren Jackson Jr. contributed 19 points in the game. It was an all-around team performance that the Grizzlies will be looking to replicate in Friday's rematch.
For Memphis, its ability to replicate Wednesday's performance could be dependent on the injury status of star point guard Ja Morant.
Morant is currently listed on the injury report as QUESTIONABLE as he deals with right foot soreness.
The right foot soreness is an updated injury designation for Morant, as he has previously been dealing with an AC join sprain.
Morant has been a fan favorite due to his acrobatic plays and last game was no different.
Morant had previously stated he was done with dunking but that didn't stop him from going at the league's premier shot blockers, Victor Wembanyama, which instantly went viral despite it being after the whistle.
Fans will be anxious to see if Morant hits the court in hopes of duplicating this play, but having it count this time around. In 24 games this season Morant has averaged 21.4 points, 4.3 rebounds, 7.5 assists, and 1.3 steals on 45/31/82 shooting splits.
Morant has been a driving force in keeping the Grizzlies near the top of the Western Conference standings.
