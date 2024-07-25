All Grizzlies

Ja Morant Sends Warning to NBA Ahead of Injury Return

Memphis Grizzlies star Ja Morant is ready for his return

Joey Linn

Mar 29, 2023; Memphis, Tennessee, USA; Memphis Grizzlies guard Ja Morant (12) reacts during the second half against the Los Angeles Clippers at FedExForum. / Petre Thomas-USA TODAY Sports
Memphis Grizzlies star Ja Morant played just nine games last season due to a shoulder injury. Returning from his 25-game suspension, Morant averaged 25.1 points per game in nine contests before having to undergo season ending shoulder surgery.

This injury to Morant, along with injuries to several other key Grizzlies players, had Memphis well out of the playoff picture. Wanting to reclaim their spot near the top of the Western Conference, Memphis is motivated to have a big season, and nobody more than Morant.

Speaking with WPSD Local 6 News, Morant was asked how close he is to 100% right now, and said, "If I had to pick a number, I'd say probably 75%. And I feel like that's still scary for whoever is in front of me."

Sending a warning to the rest of the NBA, Morant responded to a reporter's question about not yet being a "12 out of 10" on the health scale, saying he will be come October. According to Morant, he is a full-go in terms of clearance, but just needs to work up his endurance after a long injury absence.

One of the best guards in basketball when healthy, Morant has made two All-Star teams in his first five NBA seasons. Had he not been suspended and injured last season, Morant certainly could have made it a third-straight All-Star appearance in the Western Conference.

