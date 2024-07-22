Ja Morant's Cryptic Post After Memphis Grizzlies Trade
The Memphis Grizzlies have officially traded former 10th overall pick Ziaire Williams to the Brooklyn Nets. In their announcement on the deal, the Grizzlies revealed the trade's entire details, writing the following:
"The Memphis Grizzlies today announced the team acquired forward Mamadi Diakite (MAH-muh-dee dee-uh-KEY-tay) and the draft rights to wing Nemanja Dangubic (nay-MON-yah dahn-GUBE-itch), the 54th overall pick in the 2014 NBA Draft, from the Brooklyn Nets for wing Ziaire Williams and a future second round draft pick."
This trade ends Williams' three-year run with the Grizzlies, but as his former teammate Ja Morant alluded to in a post on X, the 2021 lottery pick will be remembered in Memphis:
This was a cryptic post from Morant that included just two emojis, but fans were able to quickly decode his message, which intended to communicate that Williams will forever be appreciated by the Grizzlies. With the eight ball emoji, Morant shared Williams' jersey number, and the infinity emoji suggests their connection will last forever.
Morant shared a much less cryptic message on Instagram following the trade, Making his feelings towards Williams clear with a collection of pictures and words of appreciation:
In three years with the Grizzlies, Williams appeared in 150 games. Drafted 10th overall in 2021, Williams did not become the player the Grizzlies hoped he would become in Memphis, but he is still just 22 years old. Joining a Nets team that is rebuilding, Williams will have more opportunities than he would have had in Memphis next season.
Related Articles
Memphis Grizzlies Projected to Acquire Intriguing Ja Morant Backup
Cleveland Cavaliers Star Named 'Ambitious' Trade Target for Memphis Grizzlies
Memphis Grizzlies Legend Sends Strong Ja Morant Message to NBA