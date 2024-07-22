All Grizzlies

Ja Morant's Cryptic Post After Memphis Grizzlies Trade

Memphis Grizzlies star Ja Morant will miss his former teammate

Joey Linn

Dec 31, 2023; Memphis, Tennessee, USA; Memphis Grizzlies guard Ja Morant (12) reacts during the second half against the Sacramento Kings at FedExForum. Mandatory Credit: Petre Thomas-USA TODAY Sports
Dec 31, 2023; Memphis, Tennessee, USA; Memphis Grizzlies guard Ja Morant (12) reacts during the second half against the Sacramento Kings at FedExForum. Mandatory Credit: Petre Thomas-USA TODAY Sports / Petre Thomas-USA TODAY Sports
In this story:

The Memphis Grizzlies have officially traded former 10th overall pick Ziaire Williams to the Brooklyn Nets. In their announcement on the deal, the Grizzlies revealed the trade's entire details, writing the following:

"The Memphis Grizzlies today announced the team acquired forward Mamadi Diakite (MAH-muh-dee dee-uh-KEY-tay) and the draft rights to wing Nemanja Dangubic (nay-MON-yah dahn-GUBE-itch), the 54th overall pick in the 2014 NBA Draft, from the Brooklyn Nets for wing Ziaire Williams and a future second round draft pick."

This trade ends Williams' three-year run with the Grizzlies, but as his former teammate Ja Morant alluded to in a post on X, the 2021 lottery pick will be remembered in Memphis:

This was a cryptic post from Morant that included just two emojis, but fans were able to quickly decode his message, which intended to communicate that Williams will forever be appreciated by the Grizzlies. With the eight ball emoji, Morant shared Williams' jersey number, and the infinity emoji suggests their connection will last forever.

Morant shared a much less cryptic message on Instagram following the trade, Making his feelings towards Williams clear with a collection of pictures and words of appreciation:

In three years with the Grizzlies, Williams appeared in 150 games. Drafted 10th overall in 2021, Williams did not become the player the Grizzlies hoped he would become in Memphis, but he is still just 22 years old. Joining a Nets team that is rebuilding, Williams will have more opportunities than he would have had in Memphis next season.

Related Articles

Memphis Grizzlies Projected to Acquire Intriguing Ja Morant Backup

Cleveland Cavaliers Star Named 'Ambitious' Trade Target for Memphis Grizzlies

Memphis Grizzlies Legend Sends Strong Ja Morant Message to NBA

Published
Joey Linn

JOEY LINN

Title: Credentialed writer covering the NBA for Sports Illustrated's FanNation Email: joeylinn52@gmail.com Education: Communication Studies degree from Biola University Location: Los Angeles, California Expertise: NBA analysis and reporting Experience: Joey Linn is a credentialed writer covering the NBA for Sports Illustrated's FanNation. Covering the LA Clippers independently in 2018, then for Fansided and 213Hoops from 2019-2021, Joey joined Sports Illustrated's FanNation to cover the Clippers after the 2020-21 season. Graduating from Biola University in 2022 with a Communication Studies degree, Joey served as Biola's play-by-play announcer for their basketball, baseball, softball, and soccer teams during his time in school. Joey's work on Biola's broadcasts, combined with his excellence in the classroom, earned him the Outstanding Communication Studies Student of the year award in 2022. Joey covers the NBA full-time across multiple platforms, primarily serving as a credentialed Clippers beat writer.

Home/News