Ja Morant Sends Message to Kyrie Irving During Mavericks-Timberwolves Game 1
The Dallas Mavericks and Minnesota Timberwolves are playing Game 1 of the Western Conference Finals on Wednesday night, and Kyrie Irving got off to a great start. Scoring a game-high 24 points in the first half, Irving had it going, converting on 11 of his first 14 shots.
Irving carried Dallas in the first half, as he and his star teammate Luka Doncic (14 points) were the only Mavericks players in double figures.
The first half performance from Irving received a reaction from Memphis Grizzlies star Ja Morant, who shared the following message for his fellow star point guard on X (formerly known as Twitter):
Injuries kept Morant and the Grizzlies out of this year’s postseason, but the expectation in Memphis is that this group will be back next season. In the meantime, Morant is tapped into the Western Conference Finals between Minnesota and Dallas.
If the Mavericks advance, it will be the first NBA Finals appearance for Luka Doncic, and the same would go for his star counterpart Anthony Edwards if his Timberwolves were to advance.
This should be a great series, and it is already off to a very fun start. Both teams have outperformed many of their preseason projections, but neither team is satisfied with simply making it this far. The winner of this series will face the Boston Celtics or Indiana Pacers in the NBA Finals.
Related Articles
Lakers Player Slams Dillon Brooks for LeBron James Antics
Major Development in Ja Morant's Friend's Criminal Charges Revealed
Boston Celtics Star Gets Honest About Relationship With Marcus Smart