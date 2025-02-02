Ja Morant Teases New Shoes on Instagram Post
The Memphis Grizzlies have turned a poor 2023-24 campaign around and are now heading into February with the third-best record in the Western Conference and tied for the fifth-best record in the NBA. A complete team effort led by Jaren Jackson Jr. and Ja Morant, the Grizzlies could still be active ahead of the NBA trade deadline to increase their chances in the upcoming playoffs.
While he hasn't been consistently healthy this year, Morant remains a main part of the roster. On top of his play on the court, he also makes his presence known with his shoes as well. Recently debuting a Giraffe-print colorway of his Nike Ja 2's, he took to his Instagram to share some new colorways coming soon.
Sharing via his Instagram story, Morant revealed four new designs for his Nike Ja 2's. From a lightning bolt design to another animal print, Morant could be debuting one of these sneakers very soon.
However, doing something like this wasn't possible in the NBA a few years ago. Before 2018, players had to stick with team colors and were restricted to either 51% white or black in the shoes. Today, players like Morant can wear eye-popping designs like the one's he posted.
As of Saturday, Morant has appeared in just 28 of the Grizzlies' 48 games this season while averaging 20.3 points and 7.5 assists. If he decides to showcase one of the new colorways, he'll have his first chance to do so Sunday when he and the Grizzlies face the Milwaukee Bucks on ESPN at 8:30 p.m. EST.
