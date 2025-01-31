Latest Trade Report on All-NBA Defensive Star
The Memphis Grizzlies are 32-16 through 48 games, despite dealing with extensive injury concerns. Star point guard Ja Morant has already missed 20 games, while 2021-22 NBA Defensive Player of the Year Marcus Smart has missed 30.
The Grizzlies traded for Smart in the 2023 offseason, but the defensive star has not gotten much opportunity to shine in Memphis. Smart has played just 38 games since arriving in Memphis, averaging 11.9 points, 4.1 assists, and 1.7 steals per contest.
With the NBA trade deadline less than a week away, many believe Smart could be a prime trade candidate, as the Grizzlies have shown they can win without him and might be better off bringing in a more reliable option.
ESPN's Tim Bontemps report that Smart is a "player to watch" ahead of next Thursday's deadline.
"One Memphis player to watch over the next week is guard Marcus Smart," Bontemps wrote. "League sources told me there has been plenty of discussion about the former Defensive Player of the Year in recent weeks. With more than 100 playoff games under his belt, Smart could be an interesting option for playoff teams, though he has played only a combined 38 games overall across the past two seasons in Memphis."
Smart has not been as productive in Memphis as he was through nine seasons with the Boston Celtics, but new scenery could serve him well if the Grizzlies feel desperate to move him at the trade deadline.
