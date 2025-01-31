Taylor Jenkins Breaks Silence on Controversial Ending to Grizzlies-Rockets
The Memphis Grizzlies and Houston Rockets matched up on Thursday night in a battle of two of the top three seeds in the Western Conference. Despite the Grizzlies being without Ja Morant and the Rockets without Alperen Sengun, the game still came down to the wire with the Grizzlies winning 120-119.
As the game was winding down, it almost seemed like a bad call cost the Grizzlies the game, as the referee called a timeout during a Memphis fast break despite head coach Taylor Jenkins never asking for one. The moment left Jenkins irate on the sidelines, and he was asked about the controversial call after the game.
"That's what I motioned, that's what I said, that's what I told the team to do," Jenkins said in response to a question asking if he was telling the team to go on the fast break. Instead, the official saw that gesture as a timeout, resulting in the controversial moment.
"We'll see what the two-minute report or if the league says anything," Jenkins said. "My intention was not to call a timeout, I said go go go. I wasn't even signaling a timeout."
While Memphis doesn't have to worry much, given they walked away with the win, the call by the officials was still questionable nonetheless. With the release of the Last Two Minute report from the NBA tomorrow, the truth will be revealed whether it was labeled a missed call or not.
