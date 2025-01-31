NBA Breaks Silence on Controversial Ending to Grizzlies vs Rockets
The Western Conference's second and third seeds matched up Thursday night with the Memphis Grizzlies playing host to the Houston Rockets. The Rockets entered the match-up with wins in all three of their head-to-heads so far but would be without Alperen Sengun for the first time this season. The Grizzlies were without Ja Morant as well, but were able to avoid a series sweep.
As the game came down to the wire in the fourth quarter, Memphis squeezed out a 120-119 victory over the Rockets. However, the officials made a questionable call at the end of the game, calling a timeout for the Grizzlies after believing head coach Taylor Jenkins asked for one.
The NBA has released a Pool Report for this game that explained the controversial ending. Speaking with Damicheal Cole of The Commercial Appeal, Crew Chief Ben Taylor explained the call that sparked the controversy.
QUESTION: Why were the Grizzlies awarded a timeout late in the fourth quarter where Taylor Jenkins appeared to not signal for a timeout?
TAYLOR: The official thought he heard Coach (Jenkins) yell timeout from behind him and so he awarded the timeout. But after realizing that Coach Jenkins didn’t (call timeout) it becomes an inadvertent whistle and we put the ball on the side out in that scenario.
After bouncing back from their blowout loss to the New York Knicks, the Grizzlies will head back on the road for a one-game trip up to Milwaukee to face the Bucks on Sunday.
