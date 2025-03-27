Jalen Williams's Injury Status for Thunder vs Grizzlies
The Oklahoma City Thunder and Memphis Grizzlies are set to face off for the fourth time this season on Thursday night.
The Grizzlies are entering Thursday's game coming off a 140-103 victory over the Utah Jazz, in which they had a record-breaking nine players make multiple three-point shots in the contest.
As for the Thunder, they enter this game as the top seed in the Western Conference and on a seven-game win streak. This includes their recent win over the Sacramento Kings on Tuesday, as Shai Gilgeous-Alexander finished the game with 32 points to notch his 60th consecutive 20+ point game.
The Thunder have already won all three meetings with the Grizzlies this season. The Grizzlies will try to avoid the series sweep on Thursday night, while the 60-12 Thunder look to add another accomplishment to their outstanding regular season.
The Thunder have many players listed on their injury report, including star forward Jalen Williams. Williams is listed as questionable for Thursday's game against the Grizzlies due to a right hip strain. Williams has been absent since their loss to the Denver Nuggets, missing the last seven games.
Williams is averaging 21.3 points, 5.5 rebounds, and 5.3 assists per game this season with 48/36/79 shooting splits. The Thunder are much better with Williams on the floor, but they are still a perfect 11-0 on the season without him.
The Thunder and Grizzlies are set to face off at 8 p.m. EST in Oklahoma City on Thursday.
