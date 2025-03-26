NBA Star Desmond Bane Shoves Grizzlies Teammate in Viral Video
The Memphis Grizzlies have not been playing great basketball since the All-Star break. While injuries have been part of the problem, there seems to be something deeper.
Those problems seemed to show themselves on Tuesday night as the Memphis Grizzlies faced off against the Utah Jazz. Even though the Grizzlies blew out the Jazz, somehow, the team still had friction.
Memphis Grizzlies guard Desmond Bane shoved his teammate Santi Aldama during a huddle and had to be separated by their teammates. The shove was so hard that Aldama fell back into his seat.
It remains to be seen if there was an actual issue between Bane and Aldama, or if it was a typical heated moment between NBA teammates to galvanize a team. Regardless of how much the Memphis Grizzlies have underperformed since the All-Star break, they're still the fourth seed and are only half a game out of the third seed.
There is more than enough time for the Grizzlies to right their ship, have home court in the NBA playoffs, and make a deep run. The biggest issue for the team moving forward is finding some form of consistency and health because numerous key players like Ja Morant have been out for extended periods of time.
After defeating the Utah Jazz on Tuesday, the Memphis Grizzlies now face the Oklahoma City Thunder on Thursday night.
Related Articles
3x NBA All-Star Shares Harsh Truth for Paul George, 76ers
Boston Celtics Legend's Heartfelt Message to Tony Allen
Grizzlies Legend Makes Feelings Clear on Kevin Durant, Jimmy Butler Trades