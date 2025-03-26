Jaren Jackson Jr. Suffers Injury Scare in Grizzlies-Jazz
The Memphis Grizzlies are in a very interesting situation, with the playoffs nearing soon. While the team has some of the best depth in the NBA, a recent stretch of injuries has fans concerned about whether they can contend in the Western Conference. With Brandon Clarke out for the season and Ja Morant missing the last five games, it could be getting worse.
On Tuesday night, the Grizzlies traveled to face the Utah Jazz in a contest that didn't seem like it would draw any headlines. As the Jazz are preparing to cross their for the 2025 NBA Draft lottery, Grizzlies fans are crossing theirs after news broke on one of their star players.
Jaren Jackson Jr. suffered an injury to the face and is in the Grizzlies locker room against the Jazz. While the game was pretty much decided in Memphis' favor after the third quarter, it's still a concerning sign for Grizzlies fans to have another player dealing with an injury. It is good to know it's simply a facial injury and that Jackson returned to Memphis' bench at the end of the game.
Assuming he doesn't return, Jackson finishes Tuesday night's contest with 19 points, three rebounds and two blocks. Currently having the best season of his career, Jackson entered Tuesday's contest averaging 22.4 points per game.
Looking ahead for Memphis, they'll travel to Oklahoma City next for a Thursday night contest against the Thunder. The tip-off for that game is set for 8:00 p.m. EST.
