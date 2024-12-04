All Grizzlies

Memphis Grizzlies Announce Zach Edey Roster Move

The Grizzlies have assigned Zach Edey to their G League affiliate Memphis Hustle for practice.

Nov 17, 2024; Memphis, Tennessee, USA; Memphis Grizzlies center Zach Edey (14) reacts with forward Jake LaRavia (3) during the first half against the Denver Nuggets at FedExForum. Mandatory Credit: Petre Thomas-Imagn Images
Despite many injuries to key players to start the season, the Memphis Grizzlies have been able to push forward and currently sit at 14-8 and 2.5 games back from the first-seed Oklahoma City Thunder. Star guard Ja Morant has already missed 10 games this season, as the Grizzlies have relied on seventh-year forward Jaren Jackson Jr. to lead the way.

Perhaps the brightest part of the season for the Grizzlies has been the emergence of their rookies and young role players. Jaylen Wells has appeared in all 22 games for Memphis this year, averaging 12.1 points and shooting 38.9% from three. Today, the Grizzlies provide an update on their other productive rookie as he aims to return to the court.

Per Grizzlies PR: "The @memgrizz have assigned Zach Edey to the @MemphisHustle for today’s practice. He will be recalled to the Grizzlies following practice."

This move comes after Edey has missed the last eight games for Memphis after sustaining a sprained left ankle against the Denver Nuggets. In his 14 appearances this season, Edey has averaged 11.1 points and 6.9 rebounds. The move to send Edey to the G League affiliate for practice indicates the big is progressing back from his injury.

While no update has been provided on his current status, the earliest Edey could return would be Thursday, when the Grizzlies host the Sacramento Kings before starting a two-game road trip.

