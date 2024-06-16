Ja Morant and Nike Have Big Shoe Release Coming Soon
Memphis Grizzlies star Ja Morant is one of Nike's biggest basketball stars. The point guard's signature Ja 1 sneaker has been among the most popular in basketball since its release, and continues to get exciting new iterations.
It was announced earlier this month that Morant had a special Ja 1 "NY vs. NY" on the way to celebrate New York's strong basketball heritage, and that release is now just nine days away. The shoe has now appeared on Nike's SNKRS app, and the following detailed breakdown of the shoe is available on their website:
"Ja Morant became the superstar he is today by repeatedly sinking jumpers on crooked rims, jumping on tractor tires, and dribbling through traffic cones in steamy South Carolina summers," Nike wrote. "The Ja 1 is a testament to his rise. With Air Zoom cushioning, it supports bunny hops and hyper speed without sacrificing comfort, so that you can control your own destiny on the court."
On this special "NY vs. NY" sneaker, Nike added, "And while Ja is all Southern vibes from his roots to his soul, there’s a certain swagger to him—a relentless will that is so New York City. This special design draws inspiration from the basketball Mecca’s undeniable storied tradition, with an extra shoutout to those girls’ and boys’ teams taking part in the 'NY vs. NY' tournament. The radiant tones relate to Ja’s spectacular playing style while paying homage to NYC’s round-the-clock energy."
As is the case with every edition of the Ja 1, these shoes will sell out quick.
