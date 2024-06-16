All Grizzlies

Ja Morant and Nike Have Big Shoe Release Coming Soon

Memphis Grizzlies star Ja Morant has a big Nike shoe drop on the way

Mar 1, 2023; Houston, Texas, USA; View of the shoes of Memphis Grizzlies guard Ja Morant (12) during the game against the Houston Rockets at Toyota Center. Mandatory Credit: Troy Taormina-USA TODAY Sports
Memphis Grizzlies star Ja Morant is one of Nike's biggest basketball stars. The point guard's signature Ja 1 sneaker has been among the most popular in basketball since its release, and continues to get exciting new iterations.

It was announced earlier this month that Morant had a special Ja 1 "NY vs. NY" on the way to celebrate New York's strong basketball heritage, and that release is now just nine days away. The shoe has now appeared on Nike's SNKRS app, and the following detailed breakdown of the shoe is available on their website:

"Ja Morant became the superstar he is today by repeatedly sinking jumpers on crooked rims, jumping on tractor tires, and dribbling through traffic cones in steamy South Carolina summers," Nike wrote. "The Ja 1 is a testament to his rise. With Air Zoom cushioning, it supports bunny hops and hyper speed without sacrificing comfort, so that you can control your own destiny on the court."

On this special "NY vs. NY" sneaker, Nike added, "And while Ja is all Southern vibes from his roots to his soul, there’s a certain swagger to him—a relentless will that is so New York City. This special design draws inspiration from the basketball Mecca’s undeniable storied tradition, with an extra shoutout to those girls’ and boys’ teams taking part in the 'NY vs. NY' tournament. The radiant tones relate to Ja’s spectacular playing style while paying homage to NYC’s round-the-clock energy."

As is the case with every edition of the Ja 1, these shoes will sell out quick.

Title: Credentialed writer covering the NBA for Sports Illustrated's FanNation Email: joeylinn52@gmail.com Education: Communication Studies degree from Biola University Location: Los Angeles, California Expertise: NBA analysis and reporting Experience: Joey Linn is a credentialed writer covering the NBA for Sports Illustrated's FanNation. Covering the LA Clippers independently in 2018, then for Fansided and 213Hoops from 2019-2021, Joey joined Sports Illustrated's FanNation to cover the Clippers after the 2020-21 season. Graduating from Biola University in 2022 with a Communication Studies degree, Joey served as Biola's play-by-play announcer for their basketball, baseball, softball, and soccer teams during his time in school. Joey's work on Biola's broadcasts, combined with his excellence in the classroom, earned him the Outstanding Communication Studies Student of the year award in 2022. Joey covers the NBA full-time across multiple platforms, primarily serving as a credentialed Clippers beat writer.

