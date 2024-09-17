Memphis Grizzlies Player Reacts to Los Angeles Lakers' Newest Signing
Scottie Pippen Jr. may currently be a member of the Memphis Grizzlies, but that doesn't mean he won't show any love to his former team - the Los Angeles Lakers.
This past weekend, it was revealed that the Los Angeles Lakers signed former Toronto Raptors big man Christian Koloko. It was a move that came seemingly out of nowhere, but also excited fans around the league. The Los Angeles Lakers have yet to confirm the move as official, however, it's all but done now.
Among those excited about the newest addition was Memphis Grizzlies guard Scotty Pippen Jr. When news of the deal broke online by Shams Charania, Pippen Jr. immediately went on social media to congratulate Christian Koloko.
"Congrats Kamdeu 🤝🏽🤝🏽@cjkoloko," Pippen Jr. said on Instagram.
During the 2022-23 NBA season, Christian Koloko averaged 3.1 points, 2.9 rebounds, and 1.0 blocks on 48% shooting from the field; he started in 19 games and played in 58 games with the Toronto Raptors. Koloko and Scottie Pippen Jr. never played on the same NBA team together, but it's clear that the two have some level of friendship.
Last season with the Memphis Grizzlies was a breakout year for Scottie Pippen Jr; he averaged 12.9 points, 4.7 assists, 3.2 rebounds, and 1.7 steals on 49/42/75 shooting from the field. While the Grizzlies were significantly injured last season, Scottie Pippen Jr. proved that he deserves to be on an NBA team, and will be with the Grizzlies for the upcoming season.
