Memphis Grizzlies Reveal New Ja Morant Injury Update
After missing all but nine games in the 2023-24 season, Memphis Grizzlies star Ja Morant returned from his injury and suspension-ridden year on a mission.
Through his first eight appearances of the new season, Morant averaged 20.6 points and a career-high 9.1 assists per game, leading Memphis to a 5-3 record in games that he played in.
Unluckily for Morant, he went down with an injury against the Los Angeles Lakers on Wednesday night, a game that meant more to him than many others. Morant left Wednesday's game with a hamstring injury after taking a hard fall in the third quarter and did not return.
While it was a hamstring that removed Morant from that game, he was ruled out of Friday night's game against the Washington Wizards with right hip soreness.
Grizzlies head coach Taylor Jenkins has since given an update on that injury, saying that Morant is now set to have a follow-up consultation on Saturday, giving the team a better idea of when he can return to action.
Morant's injury history has been a concern since getting second overall in 2019, as the star point guard has failed to play 70+ games in an NBA season, maxing out at 67 in his Rookie of the Year season.
The two-time NBA All-Star led the Grizzlies to a 56-win 2021-21 season and 51-win 2022-23 season, earning the two-seed in the Western Conference both years. The Grizzlies have tried their best to surround the star guard with talent, such as 2022-23 Defensive Player of the Year Jaren Jackson Jr. and 2021-22 Defensive Player of the Year Marcus Smart, but the group has barely been healthy all together.
Morant is set to miss his second game of the season as the Grizzlies host the Wizards on Friday, as the team certainly hopes his injury is not too serious.
