Ja Morant Opens Up on Special Relationship With Yuki Kawamura
The Memphis Grizzlies had a very forgettable 2023-2024 season, finishing the season with a record of 27-55. In a season that was filled with setbacks and disappointments, this season so far has the potential to erase the bad taste of last season.
This offseason saw the addition of two fresh faces to the Grizzlies: Zach Edey and Yuki Kawamura. Edey is a two-time National College Player of the Year among many other accolades he obtained playing at Purdue University. Meanwhile, Yuki was a member of Japan's national team and became the third player in Olympic history to accumulate more than 25+ points, 5+ rebounds, and 5+ assists in a game.
Perhaps the most unexpected turn of events in how much of a fan favorite Kawamura, the shortest point guard in the NBA, became. From day one, Kawamura became not only a fan favorite, but also developed a special relationship with Ja Morant. Morant has been teaching Kawamura slang to trash-talk opponents, and even been teaching him how to dance.
During an interview with DaMichael Cole of the Memphis Commercial Appeal, Morant and the Grizzlies opened up on his special relationship with Kawamura.
“A lot of stuff he learns and he just say and it don’t be at the right moment,” Morant said, laughing. “But aye man, it’s Yuki. It’s his world and we’re just living in it.”
“He just brings a light and joy to the team,” Morant said. “Just making sure he’s as comfortable as possible. Just making sure that he’s being him, and he ain’t shying away from it at all.”
It's not just Morant who loves being around Kawamura, other members of the Grizzlies love seeing their relationship develop.
“It’s funny to watch, they seem like two little buddies,” Brandon Clarke said. “I like to watch them. Feels like it’s two sides colliding.”
It's clear to see how much of a special bond this Memphis Grizzlies team has for one another this season, and nothing illustrates that perfectly than Ja Morant's relationship with Yuki Kawamura.
