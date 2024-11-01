NBA Champion Makes Strong Ja Morant Statement
The shorthanded Memphis Grizzlies played the Milwaukee Bucks led by Giannis Antetokounmpo and Damian Lillard last night, in what was an impressive showing by the Grizzlies. Ja Morant and the Grizzlies took control of last night's game from the first quarter and never looked back.
The Grizzlies won against the Bucks with a final score of 122-99. The Grizzlies had solid performances from everyone who stepped on the court. One player stole the show in particular, Ja Morant who ended the night with 26 points, 10 rebounds, 14 assists, and 1 steal. Morant also led all teams in efficiency with a +/- of +29.
During an episode of FanDuel TV's Run It Back show, Danny Green, a three-time NBA champion, had some strong words about Morant's play
"He's definitely a top-2 or top-3 point guard in the league," said Danny Green. "When he's right, when he's playing his best, he can change the dynamic. They were probably the worst team in the league last year, and he gave the fans and the rest of the world hope that they could probably be in the play-in before he got hurt,"
Morant has averaged 20.4 points, 5.0 rebounds, and 9.4 assists on 45/22/84 shooting splits so far this season. It is clear to see why he is not only a fan favorite but a favorite of NBA champions as well.
