Memphis Grizzlies vs Denver Nuggets Injury Report
After suffering two losses in a row, the shorthanded Memphis Grizzlies take on a shorthanded Denver Nuggets who's also looking to bounce back from a loss. Both teams have some major names listed on their injury reports.
The Memphis Grizzlies have four players listed on their injury report: Ja Morant, GG Jackson, Marcus Smart, and Cam Spencer. Ja Morant is out with a right hip subluxation and pelvic muscle strains, GG Jackson is out with a right fifth metatarsal repair, Marcus Smart is doubtful with an illness, and Cam Spencer is out with a right ankle sprain. Jaren Jackson Jr. and Desmond Bane are both listed as available.
The Denver Nuggets have six players listed on their injury report: Nikola Jokic, Vlatko Cancar, Aaron Gordon, DaRon Holmes II, Spencer Jones, and Jalen Pickett.
Nikola Jokic is questionable with personal reasons, Vlatko Cancar is probable with a right ankle sprain, Aaron Gordon is out with a right calf strain, DaRon Holmes II is out with a right Achilles tendon repair, Spencer Jones is out with a G League two-way, and Jalen Pickett is out with a G League assignment. Jamal Murray, Michael Porter Jr., and Russell Westbrook are all listed as available.
If snapping the current two-game losing streak wasn't enough motivation for the Grizzlies, they also have a five-game losing streak against the Nuggets waiting to be broken.
The Memphis Grizzlies and Denver Nuggets face off at 6:00 p.m. EST tonight.
Related Articles
NBA Fans React to Yuki Kawamura's Performance vs. Trail Blazers
Bronny James' Interaction With Ja Morant's Dad Goes Viral