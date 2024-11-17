All Grizzlies

Memphis Grizzlies vs Denver Nuggets Injury Report

Multiple All-Stars are listed on the Grizzlies and Nuggets injury reports

Farbod Esnaashari

Memphis Grizzlies guard Ja Morant (12) drives to the basket as Denver Nuggets forward Michael Porter Jr. (1) defends during the second half at FedExForum. Mandatory Credit: Petre Thomas-Imagn Images
Memphis Grizzlies guard Ja Morant (12) drives to the basket as Denver Nuggets forward Michael Porter Jr. (1) defends during the second half at FedExForum. Mandatory Credit: Petre Thomas-Imagn Images / Petre Thomas-Imagn Images
In this story:

After suffering two losses in a row, the shorthanded Memphis Grizzlies take on a shorthanded Denver Nuggets who's also looking to bounce back from a loss. Both teams have some major names listed on their injury reports.

The Memphis Grizzlies have four players listed on their injury report: Ja Morant, GG Jackson, Marcus Smart, and Cam Spencer. Ja Morant is out with a right hip subluxation and pelvic muscle strains, GG Jackson is out with a right fifth metatarsal repair, Marcus Smart is doubtful with an illness, and Cam Spencer is out with a right ankle sprain. Jaren Jackson Jr. and Desmond Bane are both listed as available.

The Denver Nuggets have six players listed on their injury report: Nikola Jokic, Vlatko Cancar, Aaron Gordon, DaRon Holmes II, Spencer Jones, and Jalen Pickett.

Nikola Jokic is questionable with personal reasons, Vlatko Cancar is probable with a right ankle sprain, Aaron Gordon is out with a right calf strain, DaRon Holmes II is out with a right Achilles tendon repair, Spencer Jones is out with a G League two-way, and Jalen Pickett is out with a G League assignment. Jamal Murray, Michael Porter Jr., and Russell Westbrook are all listed as available.

Denver Nuggets guard Jamal Murra
Denver Nuggets guard Jamal Murray (27) shoots as Memphis Grizzlies guard Zavier Simpson (2) defends during the first half at FedExForum. Mandatory Credit: Petre Thomas-Imagn Images / Petre Thomas-Imagn Images

If snapping the current two-game losing streak wasn't enough motivation for the Grizzlies, they also have a five-game losing streak against the Nuggets waiting to be broken.

The Memphis Grizzlies and Denver Nuggets face off at 6:00 p.m. EST tonight.

Related Articles

NBA Fans React to Yuki Kawamura's Performance vs. Trail Blazers

Bronny James' Interaction With Ja Morant's Dad Goes Viral

Yuki Kawamura Makes NBA History in Grizzlies vs. Lakers

Published
Farbod Esnaashari
FARBOD ESNAASHARI

12-year NBA veteran that's covered the league on Sports Illustrated, Forbes, Bleacher Report, and ESPN

Home/News