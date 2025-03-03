NBA Admits Mistake in Grizzlies vs Spurs
On Saturday night, the Memphis Grizzlies faced off against the San Antonio Spurs in a game that was a huge disappointment to Grizzlies fans.
Memphis had the chance to stay within the second seed against a lowly Spurs team that was missing Victor Wembanyama, but instead, they lost in the final seconds thanks to De'Aaron Fox.
Not only did Memphis lose to a 25-33 Spurs team, but they were also accidentally advantaged by the referees in the process.
According to the NBA's last two-minute report, Grizzlies center Zach Edey should have been called for a foul on Devin Vassell around the 1:52 mark.
"Edey (MEM) brings his right hand down and makes contact with Vassell's (SAS) left arm, which affects his jump shot attempt," the NBA said.
The Spurs were up four points at the time of the foul, which should have given them two free throws. De'Aaron Fox ultimately won the game with one second left when he put the Spurs up two points. However, it looks like there was a chance that the game shouldn't have even come to that.
Even though Memphis didn't have Ja Morant against the Spurs, they still should have had more than enough to beat a team without Victor Wembanyama. With how quickly the Lakers are rising through the rankings, Memphis needs to start winning again soon.
