NBA All-Star Calls Out Disrespectful Nikola Jokic 2K25 Rating
One of the biggest topics of conversation every offseason is NBA2K ratings. There will be conversations about players being too low, or too high every year.
One player who many think are too low is the 3x MVP Nikola Jokic. While Jokic would never speak about it himself because he doesn't care, some of his peers in the NBA are speaking on his behalf - specifically, Memphis Grizzlies All-Star Jaren Jackson Jr.
During an interivew on the The Old Man and The Three podcast, Jaren Jackson Jr. revealed that he disagreed with Jokic's rating of a 97 in NBA2K25.
“Joker got three-MVPs and he get a 97? I wish I had three MVPs and they give me a 97, I low-key be mad... Joker needs to be on a 98," Jackson said.
It's worth noting that Nikola Jokic's rating of 97 is actually the highest for any male player in NBA2K25. Both Luka Doncic and Giannis Antetokounmpo are ranked a 97 overall alongside Jokic, and there likely should be some separation between the three.
However, when comparing Jokic to previous NBA2K games, LeBron James was ranked higher from 2K12 to 2K15. While 97 is obviously very high, there are dozens of players who received a 98 or higher.
It's very easy to say Nikola Jokic was a bit disrespected with his NBA2K25 rating, but at the end of the day, he likely doesn't care about it at all.
