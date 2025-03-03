All Grizzlies

NBA Announces Ja Morant Punishment After Grizzlies-Knicks Game

Memphis Grizzlies star Ja Morant was handed a hefty punishment after losing to the New York Knicks

Nov 29, 2024; Memphis, Tennessee, USA; Memphis Grizzlies guard Ja Morant (12) looks on during the first quarter against the New Orleans Pelicans at FedExForum. Mandatory Credit: Petre Thomas-Imagn Images / Petre Thomas-Imagn Images
The Memphis Grizzlies have lost their last two games by a combined three points, losing on game-winners in each contest. While this has been a frustrating two-game stretch for the Grizzlies, matters have somehow gotten even worse.

The NBA has handed Grizzlies star point guard Ja Morant a $25,000 fine after he threw a ball into the stands during their loss to the New York Knicks on Friday.

"Memphis Grizzlies guard Ja Morant has been fined $25,000 for throwing the game ball into the spectator stands, it was announced today by Joe Dumars, Executive Vice President, Head of Basketball Operations. The incident occurred at the conclusion of the third quarter of Memphis' 114-113 loss to the New York Knicks at FedExForum on Feb. 28," the NBA announced.

Morant finished Friday's loss with 25 points and seven assists with 9-22 shooting from the field and 0-6 from beyond the arc. The Grizzlies star is having a down year statistically but has stepped up time and time again when it matters most.

Morant's fine came when attempting a full-court shot after the buzzer that was lofted into the stands behind the basket, making the fine fairly questionable.

Morant is averaging 20.9 points, 7.4 assists, and 1.2 steals per game this season, but continues to get handed punishments by the NBA, dating back to a 25-game suspension from off-the-court issues in the past.

