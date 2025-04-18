NBA Fans React to Anthony Davis Injury News Before Grizzlies-Mavericks
On Friday night, the Memphis Grizzlies and Dallas Mavericks face off in both team's biggest games of the season.
It's going to be do-or-die for both the Mavericks and Grizzlies and as they collide in a final Play-In tournament game to secure the 8th seed in the Western Conference. Unfortunately for the winner, they'll face off against the Oklahoma City Thunder as a reward.
Both teams will have their star players listed on their injury report. The Dallas Mavericks just listed Anthony Davis as probable against the Grizzlies due to an adductor injury.
"Convinced that Anthony Davis is more apart of the injury list than the Dallas Mavericks," said one frustrated fan.
"Don’t play with me like that lol," said another fan.
"Sky is blue," said another fan used to seeing Davis listed on the report.
In all likelihood, Anthony Davis is going to play against the Memphis Grizzlies. He just played against the Sacramento Kings and put up a monster line of 27 points, 9 rebounds, and 3 blocks on 39/50/100 shooting from the field.
The bigger question on Friday night is seeing if Grizzlies superstar Ja Morant plans on playing. Morant was listed as questionable due to an ankle injury he suffered against the Golden State Warriors on Tuesday night.
The Memphis Grizzlies and Dallas Mavericks face off at 9:30 p.m. EST on Friday.
