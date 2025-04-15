Memphis Grizzlies vs Golden State Warriors Injury Report
The Memphis Grizzlies are on the road as they play the Golden State Warriors in the NBA Play-In tournament for the seventh seed in the Western Conference.
The Grizzlies trailed the Warriors in the season series 1-3, however, the Play-In tournament is a chance to wipe the slate clean and bring your best effort to the table in a one-game elimination tournament. However, whoever drops Tuesday's game will get a second chance to make the playoffs in the eighth seed against the winners of the Sacramento Kings vs Dallas Mavericks game.
Memphis will be looking to take advantage of Golden State's 0-3 Play-In record and secure their ticket to the playoffs Tuesday and avoid the second game.
The Grizzlies are entering the game with five players listed on their injury report: Jaylen Wells, Yuki Kawamura, Brandon Clarke, Zyon Pullin, and Cam Spencer.
Ja Morant is AVAILABLE.
Jaylen Wells is out due to a fractured right wrist, facial lacerations, and concussion protocols, Yuki Kawamura is out due to his two-way contract, Brandon Clarke is out with a right knee PCL sprain, Zyon Pullin, and Cam Spencer are both out due to their two-way contracts.
The Warriors are entering the game with two players listed on the report: Taram Armstrong and Jackson Rowe.
Steph Curry is AVAILABLE.
Moses Moody is questionable with back spasms, Taram Armstrong and Jackson Rowe are both out due to their two-way G League contracts.
The Memphis Grizzlies and Golden State Warriors will face off at 10:00 p.m. EST.
