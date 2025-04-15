Jaren Jackson Jr.'s Addresses Criticism Before Warriors-Grizzlies
The Golden State Warriors and Memphis Grizzlies kick off the Western Conference play-in tournament on Tuesday night in San Francisco, as both teams will see this as a must-win opportunity to not only avoid a second game but avoid a first-round matchup against the Oklahoma City Thunder.
While Golden State has several storylines over their own heading into Tuesday's contest, the Grizzlies will be looking to see a change in their star forward Jaren Jackson Jr. following some recent foul troubles. Before the game, Jackson Jr. spoke with Commercial Appeal reporter Damichael Cole about this pressing issue.
"If I'm not able to be out there and produce, I'm not doing anything to help," Jackson Jr. said. "You can't do that. Especially the way the game is called. . . . You just got to be super aware and super conscious of what you're doing."
During Memphis' last three losses, all coming to Western Conference playoff teams, Jackson Jr. had four or more fouls, which included following out against the Warriors in their prior matchup. As mentioned, Tuesday night's game is no time for mistakes like these, and Jackson Jr. will be expected to turn it around.
Jackson Jr. will also look to improve upon his rebounding totals, finishing the season out with consecutive games with one rebound. Tip-off in San Francisco is set for 10:00 p.m. EST between the Warriors and Grizzlies.
