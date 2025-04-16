Grizzlies Coach's Strong Jimmy Butler Statement Before Warriors Game
The Golden State Warriors made one of the biggest deals possible ahead of the 2025 NBA trade deadline, acquiring six-time All-Star Jimmy Butler, and now they can put their new-look team to the test in the postseason.
The Warriors are hosting the Memphis Grizzlies on Tuesday night for a play-in tournament matchup, and the winner will move on to face the Houston Rockets in the first round of the playoffs.
The Warriors have been a completely different team since trading for Butler, as their new duo of him and Steph Curry is an impressive 22-5 when they share the court.
In 30 appearances with the Warriors, Butler is averaging 17.9 points, 5.5 rebounds, 5.9 assists, and 1.7 steals per game, giving the team a much more dynamic look.
Ahead of Tuesday's matchup, Grizzlies interim head coach Tuomas Iisalo gave props to Butler.
"He’s obviously brought a lot. He’s changed their season," Iisalo said. "They are very good now defensively, extremely good defensively. Disruptive. He gives them another offensive playmaker; he’s driven their free throw-attempt rate through the roof."
"Overall, a very smart player. I think over the years, you’ve seen other smart wings, position three, four players like (Andre) Iguodala, in that same role. He fits really well next to the other guys who have championship pedigree. Just overall a very smart player."
Butler has been incredible for Golden State, and the Grizzlies will have their hands full against him and the Warriors on Tuesday night.
The Warriors and Grizzlies are facing off at 10:00 p.m. EST in Golden State on Tuesday.