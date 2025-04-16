Grizzlies Coach's Strong Jimmy Butler Statement Before Warriors Game

All Grizzlies

Memphis Grizzlies coach Tuomas Iisalo gave props to Golden State Warriors star Jimmy Butler

Apr 13, 2025; San Francisco, California, USA; Golden State Warriors forward Jimmy Butler III (10) controls the ball against the LA Clippers during the first quarter at Chase Center. Mandatory Credit: Robert Edwards-Imagn Images / Robert Edwards-Imagn Images
The Golden State Warriors made one of the biggest deals possible ahead of the 2025 NBA trade deadline, acquiring six-time All-Star Jimmy Butler, and now they can put their new-look team to the test in the postseason.

The Warriors are hosting the Memphis Grizzlies on Tuesday night for a play-in tournament matchup, and the winner will move on to face the Houston Rockets in the first round of the playoffs.

The Warriors have been a completely different team since trading for Butler, as their new duo of him and Steph Curry is an impressive 22-5 when they share the court.

Golden State Warriors forward Jimmy Butler III (10) talks with guard Stephen Curry (30
Mar 8, 2025; San Francisco, California, USA; Golden State Warriors forward Jimmy Butler III (10) talks with guard Stephen Curry (30) during a game against the Detroit Pistons in the second quarter at Chase Center. Mandatory Credit: David Gonzales-Imagn Images / David Gonzales-Imagn Images

In 30 appearances with the Warriors, Butler is averaging 17.9 points, 5.5 rebounds, 5.9 assists, and 1.7 steals per game, giving the team a much more dynamic look.

Ahead of Tuesday's matchup, Grizzlies interim head coach Tuomas Iisalo gave props to Butler.

"He’s obviously brought a lot. He’s changed their season," Iisalo said. "They are very good now defensively, extremely good defensively. Disruptive. He gives them another offensive playmaker; he’s driven their free throw-attempt rate through the roof."

"Overall, a very smart player. I think over the years, you’ve seen other smart wings, position three, four players like (Andre) Iguodala, in that same role. He fits really well next to the other guys who have championship pedigree. Just overall a very smart player."

Butler has been incredible for Golden State, and the Grizzlies will have their hands full against him and the Warriors on Tuesday night.

The Warriors and Grizzlies are facing off at 10:00 p.m. EST in Golden State on Tuesday.

