NBA Reveals Big Ja Morant Update
During a recent meeting with reporters, shared by Damichael Cole of the Memphis Commercial Appeal, NBA Commissioner Adam Silver revealed a very encouraging Ja Morant update.
"He and I have checked in with each other over the course of the season, but more importantly, working with the players' association, we have regular check-ins with him and his team around him and have done that throughout the year,” Silver said. “All the reports have come back very positive.
Silver added, "Working with the team and his personal management, having a stronger support team around him seems to be making a difference in his life.”
NBA executive vice president Joe Dumars also spoke, per Cole, adding, "This is a young guy that has made some mistakes, but I will say this, though: When he came into this office and met with Adam, myself and a couple of more people, he owned it. He didn't sit there and make any excuses and say, 'No, I didn't.' He owned it and accepted his punishment. When I see that, I really feel like a guy has a chance to be better. You can't get better until you own something.”
Morant and the Grizzlies are hopeful that they can reenter the playoff picture next season and regain the momentum they had as an organization prior to this past season.
