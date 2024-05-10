NBA Rookie Makes Bold Victor Wembanyama Statement
San Antonio Spurs star Victor Wembanyama is the most unique NBA player the game has ever seen. While Wembanyama is just one year into his NBA career, and still has a ton of room for growth, the signs of a future all-time great are certainly there.
There seems to be no limit on how great Wembanyama can become, which is what Memphis Grizzlies rookie GG Jackson said when speaking on the Spurs star.
Appearing on FanDuel’s Run It Back show, Jackson said Wembanyama will be the greatest to ever play the game.
Wembanyama certainly has the potential to fulfill Jackson’s prediction, as he is already one of the very best defensive players in the league, and has an incredibly unique offensive game as well. There are still a lot of strides that Wembanyama can make on both ends of the court, which is a scary thought for the rest of the league.
Jackson was one of the better NBA rookies this season, emerging as a key rotation piece for the Grizzlies as the youngest player in the NBA. Wembanyama and Jackson will have a lot of battles over the years in the Western Conference.
Already one of the league's best players, Wembanyama will have an opportunity to take a big leap from year one to year two now that he has some NBA experience.
