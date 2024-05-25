All Grizzlies

New Orleans Pelicans Starter Named Dream Target for Memphis Grizzlies

Could the Memphis Grizzlies acquire this Pelicans starter?

Joey Linn

Feb 12, 2024; Memphis, Tennessee, USA; New Orleans Pelicans center Jonas Valanciunas (17) reacts with forward Herbert Jones (5) during the first half against the Memphis Grizzlies at FedExForum. Mandatory Credit: Petre Thomas-USA TODAY Sports
Feb 12, 2024; Memphis, Tennessee, USA; New Orleans Pelicans center Jonas Valanciunas (17) reacts with forward Herbert Jones (5) during the first half against the Memphis Grizzlies at FedExForum. Mandatory Credit: Petre Thomas-USA TODAY Sports / Petre Thomas-USA TODAY Sports
In this story:

The Memphis Grizzlies are entering a very important summer. The Western Conference’s second seed in back-to-back years before injuries knocked them into the lottery this past season, the Grizzlies believe their core should be firmly in the playoff picture if healthy next year. While this is a reasonable assumption, the Western Conference continues to get better, which means Memphis cannot get complacent this offseason.

One position the Grizzlies could upgrade is their starting center spot, as the team dealt away Steven Adams this past trade deadline. In a recent article, Bleacher Report’s Andy Bailey named Former Grizzlies center Jonas Valanciunas as the dream option for Memphis this summer. 

"Jonas Valanciunas checks a lot of the same boxes while being two years younger and a lot more dangerous as a scorer than Plumlee," Bailey wrote after naming Mason Plumlee the more realistic addition for Memphis. "Plus, JV played with Morant, Bane and Jackson back in 2020-21, so there's some familiarity there."

With Jaren Jackson Jr. at his best when playing power forward, the Grizzlies could certainly use a player like Valanciunas. A 34.8% career three-point shooter, Valanciunas would also be a respectable floor spacer for Ja Morant, which is big for the athletic guard. 

The Grizzlies already have a very solid core, but some quality moves on the margins this summer could really elevate them into that next tier. Perhaps bringing back Valanciunas is something the Grizzlies could explore.

Related Articles

Lakers Player Slams Dillon Brooks for LeBron James Antics

Major Development in Ja Morant's Friend's Criminal Charges Revealed

Boston Celtics Star Gets Honest About Relationship With Marcus Smart

Published
Joey Linn

JOEY LINN

Title: Credentialed writer covering the NBA for Sports Illustrated's FanNation Email: joeylinn52@gmail.com Education: Communication Studies degree from Biola University Location: Los Angeles, California Expertise: NBA analysis and reporting Experience: Joey Linn is a credentialed writer covering the NBA for Sports Illustrated's FanNation. Covering the LA Clippers independently in 2018, then for Fansided and 213Hoops from 2019-2021, Joey joined Sports Illustrated's FanNation to cover the Clippers after the 2020-21 season. Graduating from Biola University in 2022 with a Communication Studies degree, Joey served as Biola's play-by-play announcer for their basketball, baseball, softball, and soccer teams during his time in school. Joey's work on Biola's broadcasts, combined with his excellence in the classroom, earned him the Outstanding Communication Studies Student of the year award in 2022. Joey covers the NBA full-time across multiple platforms, primarily serving as a credentialed Clippers beat writer.