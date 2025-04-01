New Report on Grizzlies Attempted Trade for Key Lakers Player
For the past few seasons, the Memphis Grizzlies have been under an immense microscope.
Many expected the team to have a promising future after they pushed the world champion Golden State Warriors to six games in the 2022 NBA season. Instead, the team seems to have somehow gotten worse and worse, which started when they lost Dillon Brooks.
According to a new report from Ramona Shelburne, Tim MacMahon, and Michael C. Wright of ESPN, the Grizzlies actually tried replacing Brooks' role with a current member of the Lakers roster.
The two players that the Grizzlies tried replacing Brooks with were Dorian Finney-Smith or Mikal Bridges
"They'd also tried to trade for Mikal Bridges and Dorian Finney-Smith, sources said, because they knew they needed an elite wing defender to replace Brooks," ESPN said.
Since the Grizzlies lost out on Finney-Smith, he's been a fantastic addition to the Los Angeles Lakers. Through 37 games on the Lakers this season, Finney-Smith has averaged 7.7 points, 3.8 rebounds, and 1.3 assists on 44/39/68 shooting from the field.
Most recently, Finney-Smith put up 20 points, 6 rebounds, 3 assists, 3 blocks, and 2 steals on 46/55/100 shooting in a crucial win against the Houston Rockets. His performance on Monday night was the perfect reason why the Grizzlies attempted to trade for him and why he's such a valuable member.
Currently, the Memphis Grizzlies 2.5 games behind the Los Angeles Lakers in the Western Conference standings.
Related Articles
Grizzlies Announce Ja Morant Injury Update Before Lakers Game
Zach Edey's Total Points Scored in Grizzlies vs Thunder Revealed
Lakers Coach JJ Redick's Statement on Grizzlies Firing Taylor Jenkins