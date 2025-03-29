Injury Report: Los Angeles Lakers vs Memphis Grizzlies
The Memphis Grizzlies are hosting LeBron James and the Los Angeles Lakers at the FedEx Forum this Saturday night.
This will be the fourth and final meeting of the regular season between the two teams. Currently, the Lakers hold a 2-1 advantage in the season series, which makes Saturday's game all the more important for the Grizzlies.
Memphis and Los Angeles have the same 44-29 record as it stands right now. A win here would not only split the season series but also negate any tie breaker that Los Angeles could hold over the Grizzlies but place them in the fourth seed.
In their last meeting, Memphis was never able to take the lead and only held a tie once in the first quarter at the 7:49 minute mark. The game ended in a final score of 116-110 with the Grizzlies never able to climb over the hump.
The Grizzlies are heading into the game with six players listed on the injury report: Ja Morant, Marvin Bagley III, Brandon Clarke, GG Jackson, Yuki Kawamura, and Zyon Pullin.
Ja Morant is now listed as QUESTIONABLE with a left hamstring strain.
Marvin Bagley III is questionable due to concussion protocols, Brandon Clarke is out with a right knee PCL sprain, GG Jackson is out on a G League assignment, Yuki Kawamura is out due to his two-way contract, and Zyon Pullin is out due to right patellar tendon surgery recovery.
The Lakers have two players listed on the report: Austin Reaves and Maxi Kleber.
Austin Reaves is QUESTIONABLE with a right ankle sprain.
Maxi Kleber is out due to surgery recovery of his right foot. LeBron James and Luka Doncic are both listed as available.
The Memphis Grizzlies and LA Lakers will face off at 8:00 p.m. EST.
