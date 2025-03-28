Zach Edey's Total Points Scored in Grizzlies vs Thunder Revealed
The Memphis Grizzlies have not been playing at their best, and Thursday night was no different.
The Oklahoma City Thunder took down the Grizzlies at home on Thursday, 125-104, as Memphis continues to struggle without star point guard Ja Morant. The 25-year-old star has now missed six consecutive games for the Grizzlies due to injury, and Memphis is just 2-4 in that span.
Over the past two games, the Grizzlies have opted to go smaller in their starting lineup by moving 7-foot-4 rookie Zach Edey to the bench. It worked out well in their last outing, but Edey was not able to be as much of a force on Thursday.
In Thursday's loss in Oklahoma City, Edey finished with 8 points, 4 rebounds, 1 assist, and 1 block on perfect 2-2 shooting from the field and 4-4 from the free-throw line in just 17 minutes of action off the bench.
Edey has started in 47 of his 58 appearances this season as a rookie, making an immediate impact for the Grizzlies since being drafted ninth overall last summer. The 22-year-old big man is now averaging 9.2 points, 7.6 rebounds, and 1.2 blocks per game this season.
Edey scored in double figures in three of Memphis' last five games heading into Thursday's matchup. Edey has proven to be a force on both sides of the ball this season, and as he continues to get more comfortable at the next level, his role should continue to expand.
Despite coming off the bench and playing just 17 minutes, Edey had a strong showing in Thursday's loss against the Thunder.