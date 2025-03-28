Grizzlies Announce Ja Morant Injury Update Before Lakers Game
The Memphis Grizzlies desperately need Ja Morant back on the basketball court. The superstar guard has missed six straight games, and fans have been anxiously awaiting an injury update.
Fortunately, Grizzlies head coach Taylor Jenkins finally provided some details on Morant's injury, despite it being very late.
"It was something that happened in the game," Jenkins said. "It was kind of what came out of the Cleveland game. . . . He's making a lot of great progress. He's working his tail off to get back out there. We're excited to get him back out there. He is, too."
When exactly is Morant returning? That answer isn't clear, but what's clear is the box he has to check before ultimately returning. Morant's hamstring has to be in a place where it can handle the explosiveness that he plays with.
"He's been progressing in his on-court workouts," Jenkins said. "It's a matter of hitting top-end speeds to make sure that hamstring is in a good place when he's comfortable enough to return."
Without Morant, the Memphis Grizzlies are now 2-4, with their only two wins being against the Utah Jazz and Miami Heat. The team is now only 2.5 games away from being in the play-in tournament and now the margin for error is becoming razor thin with nine games left in the season.
Up next for the Grizzlies will be a massive game against the Los Angeles Lakers. Both teams are coming off of a rough loss, and both teams are exactly tied in the standings.
Saturday night's game between the Los Angeles Lakers and Memphis Grizzlies will be massive.
Related Articles
Multiple Key Players Ruled Out With Injury in Grizzlies-Thunder
Isaiah Hartenstein Makes OKC Thunder History vs Grizzlies
Massive Memphis Grizzlies vs Oklahoma City Thunder Injury Report